Canada's Kaitlyn Lawes reacts after throwing a rock during a women's curling match against the United States at the Beijing Winter Olympics Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Beijing. Manitoba's Lawes, Alberta's Casey Scheidegger and Manitoba's Meghan Walter appear set to fill the three wild-card positions at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Brynn Anderson

Lawes, Scheidegger, Walter in wild-card position for Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Teams skipped by Manitoba’s Kaitlyn Lawes, Alberta’s Casey Scheidegger and Manitoba’s Meghan Walter appear set to fill the three wild-card positions at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

With all of the provincial and territorial championships now complete, they are the top three non-qualified teams in this week’s Canadian team rankings.

Lawes is ranked fourth behind defending Scotties champion Kerri Einarson of Manitoba, Ontario’s Rachel Homan and Manitoba’s Jennifer Jones, who beat Walter in the provincial final over the weekend.

British Columbia champion Clancy Grandy is in fifth spot ahead of Scheidegger and Walter.

Curling Canada has yet to officially announce the wild-card entries for the 18-team competition scheduled for Feb. 17-26 in Kamloops, B.C.

In a Twitter post late Monday, Team Lawes confirmed it would be Wild Card One and that Laura Walker would be a spare for the pregnant Selena Njegovan, who’s nearing her due date.

Njegovan plans to be on site in a support role with coach Lisa Weagle, the team said.

There are still some provincial playdowns on the men’s calendar ahead of the March 3-12 Tim Hortons Brier in London, Ont.

