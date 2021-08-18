Wildfire in Lytton, B.C., seen on June 30, 2021. (@guyatsfu/Twitter)

Wildfire in Lytton, B.C., seen on June 30, 2021. (@guyatsfu/Twitter)

Lawsuit claims CN and CP railways at fault for sparking fire that wiped out Lytton

B.C. Supreme Court statement alleges fire was set off by heat or sparks emanating from freight train

A proposed class-action lawsuit alleges Canadian Pacific and Canadian National railways caused or contributed to the wildfire that destroyed the Village of Lytton, B.C.

The B.C. Supreme Court statement of claim alleges the fire was set off by heat or sparks emanating from a CP freight train operated by CN employees on tracks owned by CN.

It says the fire started at about 4:15 p.m. on June 30, where the CN bridge crosses the Fraser River, and winds of up to 70 km/h carried the fire into Lytton, burning the town in less than two hours.

The RCMP, BC Wildfire Service and Transportation Safety Board are still investigating the cause of the fire, and neither CN or CP immediately returned a request for comment.

While court approval is needed for a class-action lawsuit, the court documents say the representative plaintiff lost her home and the graphic design company she operated out of the property in Lytton.

With temperatures nearing 50 C, the lawsuit alleges the railway companies should have know conditions were unsafe to operate and that they failed to protect the town.

The suit asks for damages to cover losses for property, housing, business income and pain and suffering.

— The Canadian Press

RELATED: From smoke to devastation: 23 minutes in Lytton

RELATED: ‘We are all still reeling’: Open letter from Lytton details devastation from deadly wildfire

B.C. Wildfires 2021Lytton

Previous story
Temporary closure of Sylvan Lake health service
Next story
UPDATED: O’Toole takes aim at Trudeau, Singh as inflation numbers shift focus of campaign

Just Posted

(File image)
Temporary closure of Sylvan Lake health service

The Central zone now has 428 active cases of COVID-19. (Black Press file photo)
Red Deer’s new COVID-19 cases rise to 106 on Tuesday

Crowds were out in full force for the Friends of Sylvan Lake Library book sale at the Sylvan Lake Municipal Library on Aug. 14. Barb Pettie photo
Most profitable book sale to date for FOSLL

Asymptomatic testing will now be available for "priority groups" who are most likely to spread the COVID-19 virus to vulnerable or at-risk populations. File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS
Alberta identifies 1,407 new COVID-19 cases over weekend