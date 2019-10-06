All five party leaders in the upcoming 2019 federal election. (The Canadian Press photos)

Leaders descend on national capital in anticipation of Monday’s televised debate

This will be first time all six Canadian party leaders have squared off in person on the same debate stage

Most of the federal party leaders are hitting the books today, cramming for Monday’s critical English-language leaders debate like high schoolers before an all-important final exam.

Judging by the Liberal party’s campaign itinerary, though, Justin Trudeau thinks he’s going to ace it.

Instead of debate prep, Trudeau will spend part of the day in a rural community just outside Belleville, Ont., planting trees in a riding that the Liberals barely managed to wrestle away from the Conservatives in 2015.

The NDP’s Jagmeet Singh, the only other leader with public events on his agenda, will be in Ottawa to pick up debating tips from Ed Broadbent, the party’s long-standing elder statesman. Later today, he’ll appear on CBC Radio’s live call-in show, “Cross Country Checkup.”

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer and Green Leader Elizabeth May are both either in or en route to the national capital to prepare for Monday night’s televised debate, arguably the most important event of the campaign so far.

Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet and People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier are also taking part, marking the first time all six leaders have squared off in person on the same debate stage.

READ MORE: Singh visits poisoned Grassy Narrows First Nation, May talks reconciliation in B.C.

The Canadian Press

