Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole arrives with Conservative MP Candice Bergen to announce her as his deputy leader during a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on September 2, 2020. Erin O’Toole will lay out a mission statement for the Conservative party today at the first official caucus meeting for the party since he won leadership last month. Hints of the tone and scope of his address to MPs and senators, who will gather largely in person in Ottawa, were laid out in a Labour Day message posted to social media on Monday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Learn the lessons of history, don’t ‘cancel’ them, new Tory leader O’Toole says

O’Toole, who won the leadership last month, is pledging the Conservatives will be a unifying force for Canada

New Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole says tearing down statues of the country’s founders dooms Canada to forget the lessons of history.

He made the remarks as he addressed his party’s caucus at a meeting in Ottawa today in the federal government’s Sir John A. Macdonald building.

In recent weeks, statues of Canada’s first prime minister have been toppled or defaced as part of protests against systemic racism and Canada’s colonial history.

O’Toole talked about the incidents, saying that Macdonald’s legacy does deserve scrutiny, contrasting it with that of Louis Riel, the Metis leader Macdonald saw hanged for treason.

O’Toole noted Riel has been called both a hero and a traitor, and the intertwined stories of both men are what happens when Canada is divided.

READ MORE: Canadians reluctant to remove statues of historical figures now seen as racist: Poll

Stephanie Levitz, The Canadian Press

Most Read