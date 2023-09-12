Leduc Crime Reduction Unit arrests pair after warrant execution

The Leduc RCMP has arrested two, and recovered a stolen vehicle in the process. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)

Officers from the Leduc RCMP have recovered a stolen vehicle and laid charges in connection with the theft.

On Sept. 5, a Leduc Crime Reduction Unit (CRU) RCMP officer was conducting a patrol when they observed a stolen truck within the city limits.

With the assistance of the Leduc RCMP Traffic Unit, the officer attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle; the vehicle fled the area at high speed and officers did not pursue it due to safety concerns.

The next day, an officer with the CRU located the vehicle again in Leduc; instead of attempting a traffic stop, the officer followed the vehicle to a residence in Devon, Alta., where two occupants were seen exiting the vehicle and entering an apartment building.

Officers sought and were granted, a warrant to enter the premises which was executed by officers from the Leduc and Devon RCMP detachments, Leduc CRU, and Leduc and Devon Traffic Units.

As a result of the warrant, two individuals were arrested.

Anthony Whitford, 31, of Edmonton, was arrested on an outstanding Canada-wide warrant for violating federal parole conditions. Whitford was also charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and operating a motor vehicle while prohibited.

Whitford was remanded into custody following a judicial hearing, with his next court day scheduled for Sept. 14 in the Alberta Court of Justice in Leduc.

Joshua Law, 23, of Devon, was also arrested and charged. Law was charged with possession of property over $5,000.

Law was released from custody following a judicial hearing with a court date set for Sept. 28 in the Alberta Court of Justice in Leduc.

NewsRCMP