Leduc Man still missing, RCMP concerned for his well being

Leduc RMCP are still looking for a 31-year-old Leduc man who has been missing since Sept.10, 2020.

All RCMP on-going efforts to locate Ryan Mcleod have been unsuccessful thus far. Mcleod’s family have not had contact with him since his disappearance and are concerned for his well being.

On Sept. 15, 2020, Mcleod’s vehicle, a 2017 Red Hyundai Santa Fe, was located abandoned in the area of Ellerslie Road and 70 Street in Edmonton, Alta.

Leduc RMCP would like to speak to Mcleod to confirm he is safe.

Leduc RCMP are asking the public’s assistance for any information in relation to the whereabouts of Ryan Mcleod. Please contact Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7267 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-22-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.



shaela.dansereau@pipestoneflyer.ca

