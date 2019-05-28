Black Press File Photo Black Press File Photo

Leduc RCMP arrest and charged 2 committing a Nisku break and enter

Male and female appeared to be targeting copper wire

On May 26th 2019, Leduc RCMP responded to a call of a suspicious male and female in the area of 23rd Avenue and 8th Street in Nisku.

Police attended the location and discovered that a Break & Enter was in progress at an industrial facility. The male and female appeared to be targeting copper wire. Both suspects were arrested and charged with offences related to this Break & Enter.

Edmond George Gaudot, 44, was charged with the following offences:

  • Break & Enter Possession of Stolen Property
  • Possession of Break-In Tools
  • Possession of a Controlled Drug

Ellen Sonya Lofting, 35, was charged with the following:

  • Break & Enter Possession of Stolen Property (4 Counts)
  • Possession of Break-In Tools

The RCMP would like to thank the public for their vigilance that led directly to the apprehension of these accused.

-Submitted by the Leduc RCMP

Previous story
Summer temperatures will bounce between warm and cool for Central Alberta

Just Posted

Summer temperatures will bounce between warm and cool for Central Alberta

The Weather Network is predicting a battle ground between warm and cool summer conditions

Big win for Sylvan Lake Yettis over rivals Red Deer Renegades

The Yettis won 18-7 over the Red Deer Renegades, May 22

Ellis Bird Farm opens 2019 with book unveil of Charlie, Winnie and the Bluebirds

Site Manager Myrna Pearman documented the history of central Alberta’s natural treasure

Shots fired during Sylvan Lake and area crime spree

Sylvan Lake RCMP worked with other agencies to arrest four over the long weekend

Sylvan Lake McDonald’s raises more than $5,000 during McHappy Day

Year to date, the Sylvan Lake location has raised over $13,000 through fundraising efforts

VIDEO: Wilson-Raybould and Philpott to run as Independents in fall election

They believe they were shuffled out of Liberal caucus because she would not interfere with SNC-Lavalin

Wetaskiwin RCMP execute search warrant; seize illegal drugs

RCMP Police Dog Services Section response resulted in the seizure of more cocaine and meth

Lacombe Generals withdraw from ACHW and cease operations

Lack of teams, difficult regulations and ACHW ‘internal animosity’ leads to decision

BC Children’s warns parents to secure balconies, windows to stop kids from falling out

Most falls happen at home to kids six and under

Canada to align itself ‘very much’ with Americans on ratifying new NAFTA: PM

Trudeau says the trade pact between the U.S., Mexico and Canada is a ‘good deal’ for Canadians

Two dead after plane crashes into forest near Whitehorse airport

The crash happened shortly after take-off, according to a Transportation Safety Board manager

Parts of B.C. under air quality advisory due to wildfire smoke

Environment Canada issued a special air quality statement for several regions

Facebook, Microsoft sign onto Canada’s declaration on electoral integrity

This includes removing phoney social-media accounts and fake content

Free puppies: Canadian woman issues warning about cruel and unusual scam

Police say there’s little they can do about the scam

Most Read