Leduc RCMP arrest and charged 2 committing a Nisku break and enter

Male and female appeared to be targeting copper wire

On May 26th 2019, Leduc RCMP responded to a call of a suspicious male and female in the area of 23rd Avenue and 8th Street in Nisku.

Police attended the location and discovered that a Break & Enter was in progress at an industrial facility. The male and female appeared to be targeting copper wire. Both suspects were arrested and charged with offences related to this Break & Enter.

Edmond George Gaudot, 44, was charged with the following offences:

Break & Enter Possession of Stolen Property

Possession of Break-In Tools

Possession of a Controlled Drug

Ellen Sonya Lofting, 35, was charged with the following:

Break & Enter Possession of Stolen Property (4 Counts)

Possession of Break-In Tools

The RCMP would like to thank the public for their vigilance that led directly to the apprehension of these accused.

-Submitted by the Leduc RCMP