Leduc RCMP arrest and charged 2 committing a Nisku break and enter

On May 26th 2019, Leduc RCMP responded to a call of a suspicious male and female in the area of 23rd Avenue and 8th Street in Nisku.
Police attended the location and discovered that a Break & Enter was in progress at an industrial facility. The male and female appeared to be targeting copper wire. Both suspects were arrested and charged with offences related to this Break & Enter.
Edmond George Gaudot, 44, was charged with the following offences:
- Break & Enter Possession of Stolen Property
- Possession of Break-In Tools
- Possession of a Controlled Drug
Ellen Sonya Lofting, 35, was charged with the following:
- Break & Enter Possession of Stolen Property (4 Counts)
- Possession of Break-In Tools
The RCMP would like to thank the public for their vigilance that led directly to the apprehension of these accused.
-Submitted by the Leduc RCMP