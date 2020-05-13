RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

Leduc RCMP arrest male after driving over 200 km/hour

Suspect driver refused to stop for police and continued attempts to evade arrest

The Leduc RCMP took a male driver into custody after his BMW X5 was captured travelling in excess of 200 kms/hour on the QEII Highway.

At 4:00 a.m. on May 12, Leduc RCMP responded to a complaint of a BMW X5 that was travelling in excess of 200 kms/hr, passing other motorists on the shoulder, and driving southbound in the northbound lane.

The suspect driver refused to stop for police and continued attempts to evade arrest. Edmonton Police Service’s helicopter and both Wetaskiwin and Maskwacis RCMP Detachments provided support to stop the car. Near Highways 814 and 13 in Wetaskiwin area, the driver made efforts to avoid a tire deflation device by driving onto train tracks. The vehicle tire disintegrated and the vehicle stopped shortly after, where the driver surrendered to the RCMP.

Jean Sebastien Cadieux (22) of Edmonton has been charged with several offences:

  • Dangerous Driving
  • Flight from Police
  • Operating a motor vehicle while prohibited
  • Failing to comply with a release order

Cadieux was remanded in custody pending his first court appearance in Leduc Provincial court on May 25, 2020.

The Leduc RCMP reminds the motoring public that traffic safety is an RCMP priority. This week is Canada’s Road Safety Week.

-Submitted by the Leduc RCMP

