Leduc RCMP hunting for suspects in string of mischiefs

The Leduc RCMP is on the hunt for suspects related to a string of mischiefs in the community. The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., Friday, April 13, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Following a string of mischief offensives occurring between 3 p.m. and just after midnight on Sept. 30, the Leduc RCMP is looking for those responsible.

Starting at about 3 p.m. on Sept. 30, the detachment began receiving complaints of mischief and trespassing in the areas of West Haven and Bridgeport, with the final one being received at around 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 1.

In total, five separate reports were received; the detachment believes all the acts were carried out by a group of minors who were trespassing on private property and causing damage by throwing rocks, smashing windows, kicking doors, and otherwise causing damage.

“These types of incidents can have a significant impact on those being targeted and can potentially undermine our community’s sense of safety in Leduc,” says Constable Cheri-Lee Smith, Leduc RCMP Public Information Officer.

“Everyone has the right to feel safe in their home and we are doing everything we can to identify those involved which is why we are appealing to the public for your assistance in identifying suspects.”

The Leduc detachment that there may be others affected by these crimes who have not yet reported them.

Anyone who witnessed, or otherwise has information on, these mischief cases, including security video, is asked to call the Leduc RCMP detachment at 780-980-7267.

For those wishing to remain anonymous, contact Alberta Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com, or on mobile devices using the P3 Tips app available on Apple and Android app stores.

Also, to report non-emergent crime online, download the RCMP news, information, and reporting app, also available on both app stores.

