Leduc RCMP investigate mischief in LRC parking lot

Boys and Girls Club of Leduc van was vandalized, significant damage to the vehicle.

Leduc, Alta. – On Aug. 29, 2020 at 3:30 a.m., Leduc RCMP were patrolling in the area of the LRC when they noticed significant damage to the van and bus belonging to the Leduc Boys and Girls Club.

Leduc RCMP made patrols in the area, but did not locate anyone. No other vehicles were parked at the LRC at the time.

This is the second incident in the last two months where vehicles have been damaged while parked at the LRC. On June 26, a personally owned vehicle and another vehicle owned by the Leduc Boys and Girls Club were damaged.

Leduc RCMP take these offenses very seriously and the investigations are ongoing.

If you have information regarding this or any other crime or suspicious activity, please contact Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7267 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

-Submitted by Leduc RCMP


