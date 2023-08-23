Leduc RCMP investigates county home invasion

The Leduc RCMP is investigating a Leduc County home invasion which occurred earlier this month. An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of an assistant commissioner, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The Leduc RCMP detachment is on the hunt for a pair of suspects believed to be involved in an Aug. 18 home invasion.

Around 7:30 a.m. that morning, officers responded to a home in Leduc County near New Sarepta, Alta.

On arrival, officers located the home’s lone occupant, an 88-year-old male, who had been physically assaulted by two “unknown males.”

According to the Aug. 23 media release, the two males had approached the home and told the resident they were having car trouble. When the resident proceeded to assist them, he was assaulted.

After being assessed in a local hospital, the resident was released later the same day with only minor injuries identified.

The Leduc RCMP General Investigation Section has taken over the investigation of this crime; officers believe the offenders left the scene in a black 2020 Mazda 6.

Officers are asking that anyone with information relating to this crime call the Leduc RCMP detachment at 780-980-7267.

For those wishing to remain anonymous, contact Alberta Crime Stoppers by telephone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at p3tips.com, or via the P3 Tips mobile app available on Apple and Android mobile devices.

