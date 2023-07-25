Leduc RCMP investigating June Pride crosswalk vandalism

Officers in Leduc are investigating after a Pride sidewalk located at 50 Street and 47 Avenue was vandalized.

The Leduc RCMP detachment was notified on July 25 by the City of Leduc that a person, or persons, unknown had, apparently intentionally, deposited tac oil over the Pride crosswalk’s southbound lane.

“This deliberate act of mischief to the crosswalk that was painted to recognize and support the 2SLGBTQ+ community is being treated as a hate-motivated crime,” said Inspector Jeff McBeth.

“Leduc RCMP take incidents motivated by hate in our community seriously and condemns those who choose to commit criminal acts against anyone, including identifiable groups.”

The Leduc RCMP detachment is asking anyone with information related to this incident to come forward by calling the detachment at 780-980-7200.

For those with information but wish to remain anonymous, contact Alberta Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at p3tips.com, or via the P3 Tips app available on Apple and Android mobile devices.

Editor’s note: this story was updated to correct the date to July 25. The original RCMP release contained an incorrect date.

