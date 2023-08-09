Leduc RCMP investigating pedestrian struck by vehicle

The Leduc RCMP has cleared the scene of a fatality collision on Highway 2 north of 50 Ave. (File photo/Phil McLachlan)

The Leduc RCMP was called to the scene of a fatal motor vehicle collision on Highway 2 during the early morning hours of Aug. 9.

An initial release was put out by RCMP media relations shortly before 4 a.m. advising that a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian had occurred approximately 1 kilometre north of 50 Ave., near the construction zone, and that an RCMP collision reconstruction team was on the way to the scene.

Shortly after 10 a.m., RCMP media relations released an update stating that the initial call came in at 3:07 a.m. and when officers arrived the pedestrian was deceased, and the driver of the vehicle had remained on scene.

While the RCMP has cleared the scene, the investigation remains ongoing; information about the pedestrian will not be released until the family has been notified.

Despite being still in the early stages of the investigation, the release notes that driver impairment “is not believed to be a factor.”

