Leduc RCMP make an arrest after armed robbery

Leduc RCMP have arrested one male in relation to an armed robbery that occurred in July 2021.

On July 7, 2021 at 3:10 a.m., Leduc RCMP responded to an armed robbery at the Gateway Husky in Leduc, Alta.

Two males wearing masks entered the Gateway Husky, one male made a purchase and left while the second male used the bathroom and then approached the business’ employee brandishing what is believed to be a handgun and demanded money. No physical injuries were reported.

The suspects left the business on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Leduc RCMP responded to the scene with the assistance of RCMP Police Dog Services and began patrols for the suspect.

Leduc RCMP General Investigation Section identified the male who brandished the handgun with the assistance of Leduc Crime Reduction Unit and arrested him later that afternoon at a residence in Leduc.

Nicholas Mattson, 27, of Leduc, Alta., has been charged with:

• Robbery;

• Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose;

• Fail to comply with undertaking condition;

• Possession of a weapon contrary to order;

• Disguised with intent;

• Possession of a schedule substance—Cocaine;

• Possession of a scheduled substance—Heroin;

• Possession of a scheduled substance—Prescription pills.

Mattson was remanded into custody following a Judicial Interim Release Hearing and is scheduled to appear in Leduc Provincial Court on Aug. 5, 2021.

