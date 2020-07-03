Black Press file photo

Leduc RCMP on scene at plane crash

A float plane crashed in a field near Range Road 232 and Highway 623.

At 11:00 a.m. today, the Leduc RCMP were called out to the scene of a float plane crash. The plane crashed into a field near Range Road 232 and Highway 623.

RCMP attended the scene and located three deceased occupants in the plane.

Transportation Safety Board of Canada will be conducting an investigation into the cause of the crash.

According to Brad Gurmin, a fire marshal with Leduc County Fire Services, witnesses reported to emergency crews that they thought they heard the plane engine stall before it crashed into a field.

RCMP and the New Sarepta Fire Department are holding the scene pending the arrival of Transportation Safety Board.

Further information about the cause of the crash or the occupants of the plane is not known at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes known.


shaela.dansereau@pipestoneflyer.ca
Leduc RCMP were on scene of a fatal plane crash Friday June 3, 2020. Photo/screengrab Global News.

