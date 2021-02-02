Leduc RCMP participate in 2nd annual Polar Plunge

Leduc RCMP partnered with City of Leduc Fire Services to raise money for Special Olympics Alberta.

On Sunday Jan. 31, 2021, Leduc RCMP partnered with the City of Leduc Fire Services to raise money for Special Olympics Alberta.

For the second year in a row the Leduc RCMP participated as team “Copsicles” in the Polar Plunge as part of the Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) for Special Olympics.

“ We are grateful for the opportunity to continue to support athletes in our community. The support we received in donations is a testament to the amazing community we are part of,” says Constable Cheri-Lee Smith.

This year because the event was virtual Leduc RCMP got creative and invited their partners at City of Leduc Fire services to spray them with water for Polar Plunge.

The team of six participants raised over $900 together.

Donations are still being accepted online until March 13, 2021.



shaela.dansereau@pipestoneflyer.ca

Leduc RCMP invited their partners at City of Leduc Fire services to spray them with water for Polar Plunge. Photo supplied/ Leduc RCMP.

