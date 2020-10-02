Leduc RCMP respond to road rage incident where vehicle pointed firearm at other motorist

Vehicle involved in road rage incident located and three charged.

On Sept. 29, 2020 at 1:15 p.m., Leduc RCMP received a complaint of a road rage incident on Highway 2 in Leduc. During the road rage incident a male in a black BMW car pointed a firearm at another motorist.

Leduc RMCP conducted extensive patrols but were unable to locate the BMW.

Several hours later, RCMP Central Alberta District (CAD) Crime Reduction Unit (CRU) members were conducting patrols in the City of Leduc when they located the same unoccupied black BMW involved in the road rage incident. CAD CRU initiated covert surveillance on the vehicle.

During their surveillance, CAD CRU members observed three individuals enter the BMW and were able to identify two of the three individuals as being wanted on outstanding warrants.

RCMP CAD CRU continued surveillance on the BMW and a short time later when the occupants of the BMW exited the car at a residence, CAD CRU arrested the three BMW occupants with assistance from members of the Leduc RCMP Drug Section.

A search of the BMW resulted in the seizure of the following items: a quantity of suspected stolen IDs; a loaded, prohibited, sawed off pump action 12-gauge shotgun; bear spray; and several knives.

Possession of these items are in contravention of release conditions that all three individuals were bound to follow due to previous charges. One of the occupants was also found to be in possession of a small quantity of methamphetamine.

Warren Frederick Young, 45, Kayla Marlena-Lynn Cramm, 38, and Andre Robert Vromans, 36, are charged with:

• Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose;

• Unauthorized possession of firearm;

• Careless use of a firearm;

• Possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle;

• Possession of a firearm when knowing possession is unauthorized.

Cramm and Young were additionally charged with three counts of failure to comply with release conditions.

Vromans is also facing the following additional charges:

• Six counts of Failure to comply with release conditions;

• Two counts of Possessing a weapon contrary to order;

• And Possession of methamphetamine (CDSA).

The RCMP investigation into the initial road rage incident is still ongoing.

Leduc RCMP are asking the public’s assistance for any information in relation to this incident (or identifying those responsible). Please contact Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7200 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”



