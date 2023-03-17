The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. The RCMP says it has opened an investigation into possible violations of the Security of Information Act concerning recent media reports about alleged foreign interference. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Leduc RCMP seek information on Calmar break and enter

The Leduc RCMP are on the hunt for information relating to a break and enter at a rural church sometime in between Jan. 31 and Feb. 2, 2023.

Officers believe that someone gained entry to the Holy Trinity Ukrainian Orthodox Parish in Calmar by breaking a window.

Once inside, the unknown suspect damaged a number of interior doors and stole a “large quantity” of tradition Orthodox religious items.

The estimated value of the theft is over $3,000.

Anyone with information relating to this crime is asked to contact the Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7200.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can do so by calling Alberta Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.p3tips.com, or via the P3 Tips app available on Apple and Android devices.

