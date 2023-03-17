Leduc RCMP seek information on Calmar break and enter

The Leduc RCMP are on the hunt for information relating to a break and enter at a rural church sometime in between Jan. 31 and Feb. 2, 2023.
Officers believe that someone gained entry to the Holy Trinity Ukrainian Orthodox Parish in Calmar by breaking a window.
Once inside, the unknown suspect damaged a number of interior doors and stole a “large quantity” of tradition Orthodox religious items.
The estimated value of the theft is over $3,000.
Anyone with information relating to this crime is asked to contact the Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7200.
Those wishing to remain anonymous can do so by calling Alberta Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.p3tips.com, or via the P3 Tips app available on Apple and Android devices.