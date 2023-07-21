Leduc RCMP seek public assistance in locating missing woman

Michigan resident Sierra Damm was last seen in Leduc on June 14, 2023. (RCMP photo)

The Leduc RCMP is currently looking for an American citizen last seen in the city.

Sierra Damm, 24, of Michigan was last seen on June 14, 2023, in Leduc and efforts to contact her since that time have been unsuccessful leaving police concerned for her wellbeing.

Damm is five feet, six inches tall, and approximately 174 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and a dark complexion.

An RCMP release on July 21 notes that the Leduc RCMP would like to speak with Damm to confirm her well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7267, or your local police service.

For those wishing to remain anonymous, contact Alberta Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at P3Tips.com, or via the P3 Tips mobile app available on Apple and Android mobile devices.

