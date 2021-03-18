Family members and supporters of Jennifer Winkler walk into the courthouse in Leduc, Alta., on Thursday, March 18, 2021. Dylan Thomas Pountney, 19, has been charged with first-degree murder in Winkler’s death. Leduc Mayor Bob Young says the 17-year-old girl was stabbed at Christ the King Catholic High School and died in hospital. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Family members and supporters of Jennifer Winkler walk into the courthouse in Leduc, Alta., on Thursday, March 18, 2021. Dylan Thomas Pountney, 19, has been charged with first-degree murder in Winkler’s death. Leduc Mayor Bob Young says the 17-year-old girl was stabbed at Christ the King Catholic High School and died in hospital. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Leduc student charged in death of fellow high school student appears in court

Dylan Thomas Pountney is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 17-year-old Jennifer Winkler

A judge has given a 19-year-old man accused of killing a fellow student at an Edmonton-area school time to find a lawyer before he returns to court.

Dylan Thomas Pountney is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 17-year-old Jennifer Winkler at Christ the King School in Leduc, Alta.

Leduc Mayor Bob Young has said Winkler died in hospital on Monday after being stabbed.

Pountney, wearing an orange jumpsuit and a surgical mask, appeared before the judge via video as Winkler’s sister sat in the courtroom.

Judge Jeffrey Champion says there is a publication ban on the identity of at least 11 people who are expected to take the witness stand.

Pountney is to next appear in Leduc provincial court on April 1.

school shooting

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
19 more pharmacies set to administer COVID-19 vaccine in Central Alberta
Next story
Atlanta police considering if spa shooting was a hate crime

Just Posted

Alberta Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said on Monday that11 more people had died from COVID-19, bringing the province's death toll to 1,447. (Photography by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
Red Deer up to 101 active COVID-19 cases

Move to Step 3 Monday still up in the air

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announced small- and medium-sized businesses could be eligible for up to $10,000 under a new program. File photo from The Canadian Press
19 more pharmacies set to administer COVID-19 vaccine in Central Alberta

Kenney doubles number of pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccine

A locally-produced video project aims to preserve Canada’s railway history

‘Railways have been an integral part of Canadian history since 1836’

Albert chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Wednesday there were 50 new COVID-19 variant cases in the province. (photography by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
Hinshaw strongly recommends Albertans stay close to home over March break

Red Deer at 96 active COVID-19 cases

Fred Curtis receives the first of his two COVID vaccines by pharmacist Todd Prochnau, at Shopper’s Drug Mart in Ryder’s Ridge. Curtis was one of the first to receive his vaccine shot at the Sylvan Lake pharmacy. (Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News)
Sylvan Lake Shoppers receives first batch of COVID-19 vaccine

Those 65 and older can book online to get their vaccine at the Ryders Ridge Shoppers

People leave a school in Leduc, Alta., on March 15, 2021, after a student was attacked in a classroom. Jennifer Winkler, 17, was airlifted to hospital but died from what Leduc Mayor Bob Young has said was a stabbing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Leduc student charged in death of fellow high school student appears in court

Dylan Thomas Pountney is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 17-year-old Jennifer Winkler

FILE – Toby Boulet makes a closing remark at a funeral for his son, Humboldt Broncos’ Logan Boulet at the Nicholas Sheran Arena in Lethbridge, Alta. on Saturday, April 14, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Rossiter
Alberta dad of Humboldt crash victim worried by speed limit proposal, delay in organ donor bill

Toby Boulet said he’s most concerned about rural roads as they come up to a highway

Two peace officer vehicles are seen in front of the Ponoka Hospital and Care Centre at about 3:30 p.m. March 17. By then, the lock down had ended. (Emily Jaycox/Ponoka News)
Ponoka hospital locks down due to alleged threatening phone call

RCMP believe there is no further threat to public safety

A construction worker exhales after using a vaping device while eating lunch on the steps at Robson Square, in Vancouver, on Monday, March 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Youth vaping rates levelled off in 2020, while number of smokers declines

Stress reduction ranked highly among young Canadians’ reasons for vaping

Amanda Parsons, a registered nurse, prepares a dose of the Moderna vaccine on January 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Moderna to begin COVID-19 vaccine trial on Canadian children as young as 6 months

The company intends to enroll about 6,750 children in Canada and the U.S.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw provided, from Edmonton on February 16, 2021, an update on COVID-19 and the ongoing work to protect public health. (photography by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
Red Deer dips under 100 active COVID-19 cases

Hinshaw recommends against spring break day camps

Medicago has started recruiting participants for the Phase 3 trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. (Medicago)
Canadian company starts Phase 3 of plant-derived COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials

Feds have agreement to buy up to 76 million doses of the vaccine if it is approved

Wolf Creek Public Schools (File Image)
Ponoka high school temporarily moves to online classes

Ponoka Secondary Campus has nine active cases

Most Read