Leduc student charged in death of fellow high school student appears in court

Dylan Thomas Pountney is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 17-year-old Jennifer Winkler

Family members and supporters of Jennifer Winkler walk into the courthouse in Leduc, Alta., on Thursday, March 18, 2021. Dylan Thomas Pountney, 19, has been charged with first-degree murder in Winkler’s death. Leduc Mayor Bob Young says the 17-year-old girl was stabbed at Christ the King Catholic High School and died in hospital. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

A judge has given a 19-year-old man accused of killing a fellow student at an Edmonton-area school time to find a lawyer before he returns to court.

Dylan Thomas Pountney is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 17-year-old Jennifer Winkler at Christ the King School in Leduc, Alta.

Leduc Mayor Bob Young has said Winkler died in hospital on Monday after being stabbed.

Pountney, wearing an orange jumpsuit and a surgical mask, appeared before the judge via video as Winkler’s sister sat in the courtroom.

Judge Jeffrey Champion says there is a publication ban on the identity of at least 11 people who are expected to take the witness stand.

Pountney is to next appear in Leduc provincial court on April 1.

school shooting