Legal battle concludes for journalist charged after covering Labrador protest

Legal battle concludes for journalist charged after covering Labrador protest

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — A criminal mischief charge has been dismissed against a journalist who was covering an Indigenous-led occupation at the Muskrat Falls work site in Labrador nearly four years ago.

A Crown lawyer told a Newfoundland and Labrador provincial court judge Tuesday that evidence would not be called in Justin Brake’s case, which his lawyer Geoff Budden said was set for trial in July.

It marks the end of a years-long legal battle for Brake, who faced civil and criminal charges after he entered the Muskrat Falls site in October 2016.

People had entered the site to protest potential contamination of wild foods once the land was flooded for a reservoir, and Brake was reporting on the event for online news outlet The Independent.

He was later charged with civil and criminal contempt of a court-ordered injunction and with criminal mischief over $5,000 for alleged financial losses to the project.

In March 2019, provincial Appeal Court Justice Derek Green dismissed the civil charge, writing in his decision that Brake had established himself as a journalist and his actions did not fall within the injunction’s scope.

Green’s written decision also addressed the “vital” importance of press freedom when covering Indigenous-led land protests.

After Green’s decision, the Crown dropped the criminal contempt charge but had planned to continue with the criminal mischief charge until reversing course this week.

Budden said the result was a relief for Brake after years battling the charges.

He said the Crown came to the right decision by concluding it was not in the interest of justice to proceed with a trial that would have taken up court time and other resources.

“It’s really in the interest of everyone, not just our client but of the community generally, that it was dealt with in the way it was today,” Budden said Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 30, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Brazilian cowboy nears end of epic horse ride in Calgary
Next story
Lighthizer celebrates USMCA, promises enforcement as trade deal comes into force

Just Posted

In photos: Lacombe’s Gord Bamford performs in Red Deer on Canada Day

Drive-in style concert held at Westerner Park

Conditions favourable for funnel clouds in Red Deer, central Alberta

Chance of weak landspout tornado

QUIZ: Put your knowledge of Canada to the test

How much do you know about our country?

BREAKING: Alberta confirms 41 COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Province provides update

Regular maintenance and upgrades took place while Sylvan Lake’s NexSource Centre closed

The NexSource Centre reopens July 5 with changes and and maximum capacities in place

‘This year is unlike any other’: Trudeau delivers Canada day address

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and the Prime Minister release video celebrating the national holiday

Movement for Black Lives plans virtual national convention

Movement for Black Lives plans virtual national convention

Trump, top officials defend response to Russia bounty threat

Trump, top officials defend response to Russia bounty threat

Legal battle concludes for journalist charged after covering Labrador protest

Legal battle concludes for journalist charged after covering Labrador protest

Lighthizer celebrates USMCA, promises enforcement as trade deal comes into force

Lighthizer celebrates USMCA, promises enforcement as trade deal comes into force

Brazilian cowboy nears end of epic horse ride in Calgary

Brazilian cowboy nears end of epic horse ride in Calgary

N.B. anti-racism activist among those receiving Canada Day honours from GG

N.B. anti-racism activist among those receiving Canada Day honours from GG

Virtual Canada Day citizenship ceremony celebrates nurses, care workers

Virtual Canada Day citizenship ceremony celebrates nurses, care workers

Pence backs Arizona business closures in coronavirus hotspot

Pence backs Arizona business closures in coronavirus hotspot

Most Read