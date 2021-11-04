Legion revises poppy campaign and Remembrance Day ceremonies

Canadian flags on the graves of the veterans buried in Cranbrook. File photo

Sylvan Lake Royal Canadian Legion Branch 212 is preparing for a safe Remembrance Day celebration to continue to reflect on and honour military veterans. This year’s ceremonies will be a combination of in-person and virtual events.

Legion president Ed Stevenson said, “It’s very important the veterans be remembered for the sacrifice they gave because their sacrifice allowed us to have the democratic society that we have today.”

He added, “The Remembrance Day service is the same identical event that we did last year.”

Starting 10:30 a.m., the Nov. 11 Remembrance Day service joint venture between the Legion and Town of Sylvan Lake will be live-streamed for everyone to attend virtually via the town website at www.sylvanlake.ca.

Stevenson said there will be a small audience of about 70 people present for the morning ceremony, but the service is invitation only. The invitations will be reserved for veterans.

The morning ceremony will be followed by the Cenotaph outdoor service scheduled for 2 p.m., which will be open for in-person attendees. The Cenotaph is located south of Memorial Presbyterian Church (5020 48 St.)

The service will be attended by flag bearers, trumpeters, bagpipers, ministers, and other dignitaries including Legion executive members and representatives from the military.

The Legion will also remain open between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Nov. 11. Stevenson clarified that all visitors to the building will be subject to Alberta Health Services rules.

Similar to previous years, the Legion will be hosting a poppy campaign by leaving donation boxes at about 20 different local businesses. Donation boxes can be found at several major retail locations within town such as Walmart, Shoppers Drug Mart, and other grocery stores and fast-food restaurants.

This year’s poppy campaign will be accompanied by a Nov. 6 drive-thru event to offer residents an alternate safe means to donate to the cause. The event will take place at the parking lot across the Legion on 50 Ave.

