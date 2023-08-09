Lemonade Day all set for August 12

Sylvan Lake’s first Lemonade Day will be on Aug. 12 where children will have the opportunity to learn entrepreneurial skills. (Photo from Town of Sylvan Lake Facebook page)

The 25-youth participating in Sylvan Lake’s first Lemonade Day have their locations set and are ready to go for Aug. 12.

For the program, each of the participants was given a workbook teaching them lessons on how to develop a business plan, create their product, come up with a cost to charge customers, price out supplies and how to market their stand.

To help them in this endeavor Town staff have been available to talk to, economic development officer Amanda Mercer said.

“Throughout the summer staff have been available to provide assistance and we also hosted two ‘Sweet Mixers’ where participants were able to come together to get help on any part of their business plan, learn from other participants and get excited about the event.”

By participating in Lemonade Day, the youth between the ages of eight and 11 will be better prepared to succeed in life and achieve their dreams, Mercer added.

“Participating in Lemonade Day gives youth real-life experience in planning, building and running their own business and inspires entrepreneurship in them as a possible future career choice helping to drive out local economy.”

Individuals will be able to go to the stands from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to purchase lemonade from the young entrepreneurs.

Stand locations are available to view on the website https://lemonadeday.org/sylvan-lake/stands-map