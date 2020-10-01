Leslieville man wins $100,000 EXTRA prize

Brad Fraser got his winning ticket at Forhan’s Pharmacy in Eckville

Brad Fraser of Leslieville is basking the glow of a $100,000 windfall. Fraser matched the last six digits of the winning EXTRA number on his LOTTO MAX ticket from July 31.

Fraser picked up his winning ticket a couple of days before the draw at Forhan’s Pharmacy in Eckville. The Leslieville resident says he found out about his win the day after the draw by checking the winning numbers on the WCLC website and then racing out to use a ticket checker a couple of times to verify his win.

“I was in disbelief,” he laughed while claiming his prize in late September.

“I definitely didn’t believe it was really $100,000!”

Fraser says he plans to invest his winnings.