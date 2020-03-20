Less than 10% of Westerner Park staff keep their jobs

Temporary layoffs hit 90% of workforce

  • Mar. 20, 2020 8:00 p.m.
  • News

Westerner Park has issued temporary layoff notices to more than 90 per cent of its staff because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This was an incredibly difficult decision to make,” said chief executive officer Mike Olesen in a statement Friday.

“We know these measures are necessary, but still deeply impact our staff and their families. They have been very understanding, and we will work to support them in any way we can.”

More than 50 events have been postponed between March 10 and April 24 in compliance with provincial recommendations to prevent the spread of the virus.

Westerner Park speculates events beyond April 25 will also be affected.

“With no revenue currently coming into the non-profit organization, the temporary reduction was an important financial decision,” the attraction said its release.

“Westerner Park hopes that by taking these measures now, they can not only mitigate the spread of COVID-19, but also ensure the long-term viability for the organization.”

In January, Westerner Park laid off 14 full-time staff and about two dozen casual or part-time staffers, and the City of Red Deer assumed temporary financial oversight of the facility.

Until Friday, Westerner Park had employed about 60 full-time equivalent staff and another 150 on the casual and part-time payrolls.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Albertans can now meet with Alberta-licensed physicians through their smartphone
Next story
Stettler Facebook group connecting folks during the coronavirus outbreak

Just Posted

Less than 10% of Westerner Park staff keep their jobs

Temporary layoffs hit 90% of workforce

Stettler Facebook group connecting folks during the coronavirus outbreak

‘Need Help? Help Your Neighbour - Stettler & Area’ can also be accessed by phone for those without computer or Facebook access

Albertans can now meet with Alberta-licensed physicians through their smartphone

‘Babylon’ is an app by TELUS Health

Red Deer’s recreation facilities to remain closed until June 30

Experts advise that longer social distancing is needed to curb virus

A giant one-day jump of 49 virus cases is recorded in Alberta

Some day care centres to open for children of essential service workers

Irregular migrants to be turned away at U.S.-Canada border: Trudeau

Comes amid border shutdown to curb COVID-19 sprea

Stettler Facebook group connecting folks during the coronavirus outbreak

‘Need Help? Help Your Neighbour - Stettler & Area’ can also be accessed by phone for those without computer or Facebook access

‘Unique vulnerability:’ Alberta to provide more aid for homeless in COVID crisis

Alberta providing a bridge payment of $1,146 to anyone who must self-isolate but can’t get federal employment insurance

Fort McMurray worker camp sends guest to hospital with suspected COVID-19

A lodge guest has been transported to hospital with symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

Town of Rocky Mountain House trims 31 jobs

Part-time and casual recreation workers impacted

World COVID-19 afternoon update March 20: Death toll rises in Washington State

Black Press Media is updating this file throughout the day. Check back to see the latest news

Canadian coronavirus update: EI applications surge by 500,000, borders about to close

March 20, 2020 – Black Press Media is updating this file through the day

Coronavirus (COVID-19) update for Blackfalds residents

Town’s top priority is the health, safety and well-being of the public and our employees

Red Deer & District Community Foundation pledges $50,000 in COVID-19 relief to charities

Donations are being sought to bolster relief

Most Read