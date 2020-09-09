The Statistics Canada offices in Ottawa are pictured, May 1, 2013. A Statistics Canada study says gay, lesbian, bisexual and other sexual minority people are nearly three times more likely than heterosexuals to experience sexual or physical assault. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

LGBTQ Canadians more likely to experience assault than heterosexuals: survey

11% of LGBTQ Canadians said they had been sexually or physically assaulted in the previous 12 month

A Statistics Canada study says gay, lesbian, bisexual and other sexual minority people are nearly three times more likely than heterosexuals to experience sexual or physical assault.

The findings published today are from a 2018 survey of based on safety in public and private places.

The survey found that nearly one million Canadians aged 15 or older identified as part of a sexual minority group, including 75,000 Canadians who identify as transgender.

Eleven per cent of LGBTQ Canadians said they had been sexually or physically assaulted in the previous 12 months, compared with four per cent of heterosexual Canadians.

The study also found that sexual minorities are much more likely than heterosexuals to report having been victimized at some point since the age of 15.

The research shows sexual minority Canadians are also more than twice as likely as heterosexuals to endure inappropriate sexual behaviour in public, at work or online.

Nearly 60 per cent said they had such an experience in the previous 12 months, compared with 22 per cent reported by heterosexuals.

The Canadian Press

LGBTQ

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Man accused of killing Red Deer doctor makes bizarre court appearance

Just Posted

Man accused of killing Red Deer doctor makes bizarre court appearance

Deng Mabiour repeatedly asks judge why no one is asking him why he killed his family doctor

Ponoka doctor cites need for better ‘work-life’ balance as reason for leaving

Dr. Gage Seavilleklein wants more time with family after deaths of colleagues

Alberta’s active COVID-19 cases the highest since May 9

1,692 active cases across Alberta, 52 in central zone

Sylvan Lake Gulls throw first pitch in new stadium on June 11, 2021

The weekend home opener for the Sylvan Lake Gulls’ inaugural season is slated for June 11-13, 2021

Sylvan Lake Municipal Library hosts photography exhibit

The Photo Walk exhibit showcases photos from locals taken between April and June

Thousands of students return to schools as new COVID-19 cases emerge

Experts say returning to class is important for children’s social and academic development

Ryan Reynolds makes a ‘dream come true’ for burn survivor dressed as Deadpool

Jadiant Quinn, a med student graduating in 2023, posted a photo of himself dressed up as Deadpool

Calgary wants to be a hub city as Canada loses international sports to virus

City is eyeing Edmonton’s success as an NHL hub

Canadians reluctant to remove statues of historical figures now seen as racist: Poll

75% of respondents to the poll were against the Montreal-style ‘spontaneous’ tearing down of Macdonald statues

Study shows fewer than 1 per cent Canadian blood donors had COVID antibodies

Researchers say antibodies indicate past infection

Man charged after cougar harassed with a slingshot in Banff National Park

Charges were laid against a Saskatchewan man for disturbing wildlife in a national park

Green party leadership race nearly doubles party membership numbers

Party officials say the Greens added 15,000 new people to their membership list during the campaign

Liberals extend commercial rent-relief program for last time

The rent-relief program provides forgivable loans that cover half of rent for eligible small businesses

Stettler RCMP seek to identify armed robbery suspect

At 1:08 a.m. on Aug. 22nd, the Stettler RCMP responded to a 911 call at the Stettler Hotel

Most Read