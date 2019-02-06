Liam Neeson says he’s not racist, explains rage after attack

The 66-year-old actor appeared Tuesday on ABC’s ‘Good Morning America,’ to defend his comments

Liam Neeson says violence breeds violence and bigotry breeds bigotry.

The 66-year-old actor appeared Tuesday on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” one day after he told an interviewer that he had violent thoughts about killing a black person after learning nearly 40 years ago that someone close to him had been raped.

Neeson says he had asked about the race of the attacker, along with other descriptive characteristics.

He says he had a “primal urge to lash out” before he was shocked by his reaction and sought help from a priest and friends.

READ MORE: Viral video of B.C. woman’s rant makes it hard to deny racism, advocate says

Neeson says he’s not a racist.

The actor says we need to talk about these things because bigotry and racism exist.

Neeson was promoting his new thriller, “Cold Pursuit.”

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Smoke from wildfire is like a ‘chemical soup,’ says fire researcher
Next story
Charges dropped for alleged ‘fight club’ at Missouri day care centre

Just Posted

Rocker Bif Naked to perform at Canada Winter Games

Acclaimed Canadian singer hits the stage Feb. 27th

Sylvan Lake Pirates bow out of inaugural season

The Pirates lost in Game Three of the playoffs to the Red Deer Rustlers 6-1.

WATCH: Sylvan Lake musicians perform for family and friends

Students from the House of Music performed in bands at Fireside on Feb. 3.

SLIDESHOW: Cold didn’t hamper Sylvan Lake Municipal Library’s ladies-only event

The XOX Valentine event was held after hours at the library on Feb. 1.

Sylvan Lakers learn how to Grow Great Kids

The FCSS and SPARC Coalition workshops are to help build assets and developmental relationships

WATCH: Cold doesn’t put a damper Torch Relay stop in Sylvan Lake

The 2019 MNP Canada Winter Games Torch Relay made its stop in Sylvan Lake, Feb. 5

Cop who arrested McArthur in 2016 accused of breaching police policy: lawyer

The Toronto officer is accused of breaching policy on how to handle domestic violence reports

Quebec status of women minister calls Muslim head scarf symbol of oppression

Isabelle Charest said the Muslim head scarf is “not something women should be wearing”

Hundreds of ex-slaves in Libya coming to Canada, immigration minister says

More than 150 people have been resettled and another 600 more are expected

Suncor cites crude-by-rail woes as it calls for early end to Alberta oil cuts

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley said province to reduce the initial 325,000-bpd production by 75,000 bpd

Canadian couple jailed for supplying woman’s son, 13, with weed

The couple, now broken up, were both in their 30s and unemployed in Nova Scotia

Canadians cut down on holiday debt in 2018: poll

The nation cut down its overspending by nearly one-third compared to 2017

Real estate board calls on Ottawa to revisit mortgage stress test

Stress tests were introduced in 2018 to cool real estate markets such as Toronto and Vancouver

Smoke from wildfire is like a ‘chemical soup,’ says fire researcher

Research finds the effects are worse than previously thought

Most Read