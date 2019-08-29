Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Minister of International Development Maryam Monsef rises during Question Period in Ottawa on Friday, April 5, 2019. The Liberal government is committing up to $1.5 million to help colleges and universities get better at dealing with sexual violence on campus. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Liberals commit $1.5M to help universities tackle on-campus sexual violence

Student groups welcomed the effort but said those promises should be backed up by the resources

The Liberal government is committing up to $1.5 million to help colleges and universities get better at dealing with sexual violence on campus.

Maryam Monsef, the minister for women and gender equality, says the money is to be spent over two years to fill gaps in resources that post-secondary institutions need to tackle the problem.

Earlier this year, Monsef asked an advisory committee to develop national standards to hold universities and colleges to account when it comes to addressing gender-based violence.

Student groups welcomed the effort but said those promises should be backed up by the resources and oversight needed to make them work.

The Liberal government committed $5.5 million over five years towards the initiative in the 2018 federal budget, which also came with a threat.

The budget said that beginning this year, the federal government would consider holding back funding from institutions that are not putting “best practices addressing sexual assaults on campus” into place.

ALSO READ: #MeToo at work: B.C. women share horrifyingly common sexual assaults

ALSO READ: B.C. man faces 12 charges related to underage sex assault and child porn

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Reservist with alleged links to neo-Nazis relieved of duties, reported missing
Next story
Alberta man rejected from babysitting jobs files human rights complaints against parents

Just Posted

Diffuse Sources of Nutrients in the Sylvan Lake Watershed

A weekly column by the SLWSS team about Sylvan Lake and its impact

Female race car driver breaks into male-dominated field

Male dominated sport attracts girls as well

Town of Sylvan Lake and Fogdog Energy amend agreement

The change in agreement will help Fogdog gain investors for the No Landfill Facility

Second annual Minor Hockey Golf Tournament hits capacity in Sylvan Lake

The tournament saw 104 golfers hit the links at Sylvan Lake Golf and Country Club on Aug. 23

Sylvan Lake’s Gospel Chapel emerges with new name

The new name will not affect any other aspect of the church, says Pastor Todd Pratt

Check out these paw-tastic pups on #InternationalDogDay

They’re all good boys and girls

Alberta man argues medical professionals failed son who died of meningitis

David Stephan and his wife, Collet, are charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life

Stampeders activate star quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell off 6-game injured list

Backup Nick Arbuckle has gone 4-3 in the games Bo Levi Mitchell has missed

Canadian health officials on alert after reports of vaping illnesses in the U.S.

U.S. says 193 people in 22 states had contracted severe respiratory illnesses after vaping

Edmonton landscaper needed time to think, let $60-million lottery win sink in

Bon Truong says he was stunned when he checked his Lotto Max ticket

Wind topples healthy-looking trees in park damaged in Fort McMurray fire

The park was evacuated last Wednesday after gusts of about 60 km/h

NDP MLAs among Calgary Pride parade marshals; no official party entries

UCP spokesman Harrison Fleming said it will be up to individual MLAs if they want to attend the parade as guests

Dawson Barteaux named Rebels captain

Veteran defenceman looking to lead young team by example

Hong Kong: Split emerges in Chinese-Canadian community amid protests

Rallies clashed across Vancouver

Most Read