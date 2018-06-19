Liberals enter by-election race

The Alberta Liberal Party announced Nick Jansen as its candidate in the upcoming election

The Alberta Liberal Party has joined the by-election fray. On June 19 the Liberal Party has added a name to the list of candidates running for election in the July 12 by-election.

It was announced Tuesday afternoon that Nick Jansen will be running for office in the Innisfail-Sylvan Lake by-election.

Jansen is a policy analyst with experience in the energy industry and government, according to a press release from the party.

He says he is running for election to create more jobs within the constituency, while also being fiscally responsible.

“I believe we can create more opportunity and prosperity for families in Innisfail-Sylvan Lake using free market principles and evidence-based policy,” said Jansen.

Jansen is also committed to health care and education in the Innisfail-Sylvan Lake riding, saying he will work towards

improving the “quality of life and increase opportunities for all residents.”

“Alberta families and seniors need a strong social safety net,” he said.

Alberta Liberal Leader David Khan said Jansen will help deliver the party’s vision of “opportunity, prosperity, and fairness for all Albertans.”

Jansen joins the race alongside fellow candidates Devin Dreeshen, UCP, Nicole Mooney, NDP, and Abigail Douglass, Alberta Party.

“I look forward to listening to voters and hearing their concerns,” said Jansen.