Liberals enter by-election race

The Alberta Liberal Party announced Nick Jansen as its candidate in the upcoming election

The Alberta Liberal Party has joined the by-election fray. On June 19 the Liberal Party has added a name to the list of candidates running for election in the July 12 by-election.

It was announced Tuesday afternoon that Nick Jansen will be running for office in the Innisfail-Sylvan Lake by-election.

Jansen is a policy analyst with experience in the energy industry and government, according to a press release from the party.

He says he is running for election to create more jobs within the constituency, while also being fiscally responsible.

“I believe we can create more opportunity and prosperity for families in Innisfail-Sylvan Lake using free market principles and evidence-based policy,” said Jansen.

Jansen is also committed to health care and education in the Innisfail-Sylvan Lake riding, saying he will work towards

improving the “quality of life and increase opportunities for all residents.”

“Alberta families and seniors need a strong social safety net,” he said.

Alberta Liberal Leader David Khan said Jansen will help deliver the party’s vision of “opportunity, prosperity, and fairness for all Albertans.”

Jansen joins the race alongside fellow candidates Devin Dreeshen, UCP, Nicole Mooney, NDP, and Abigail Douglass, Alberta Party.

“I look forward to listening to voters and hearing their concerns,” said Jansen.

Previous story
AFN chief accused of being too close to Trudeau
Next story
New GOP plan: Hold kids longer at border – but with parents

Just Posted

Liberals enter by-election race

The Alberta Liberal Party announced Nick Jansen as its candidate in the upcoming election

Sylvan Lake Yettis marching towards playoff spot

The team is currently in second place in the league

WATCH: Sylvan Lake celebrates 1913 Days

Many lined the streets and participated in the many events around 1913 Days

Central Alberta Buccaneers pillage Vandals 64-19

Bucs’ notch second win of the season convincingly

Central Alberta Humane Society presents cat yoga

Proceeds will be used to care for the shelter animals

Canada won’t ‘play politics’ on U.S. migrant children policy

The U.S. government is under fire over its ”zero tolerance” policy

New GOP plan: Hold kids longer at border – but with parents

Move would ease rules that limit how much time minors can be held with their parents

Without a big data strategy, Canadians at risk of being ‘data cows’

Presentation said artificial intelligence could give Facebook and Amazon even more power

National sports organizations have to report allegations of abuse immediately

Sporting organizations will lose federal funding if abuse goes unreported, says Kirsty Duncan

Former Somali child refugee fights to stay in Canada

Former child refugee Abdoul Abdi’s judicial review set for today in Halifax

U.S. border separations ripple through midterm campaigns

Several Republicans to break from President Donald Trump amid boarder separation issues

AFN chief accused of being too close to Trudeau

Perry Bellegarde insists he is not that close to the Liberals as elections looms

Three injured after industrial explosion in Newfoundland

The roof of the warehouse was blown off in the explosion near St. John’s

Ottawa Senators trade Mike Hoffman, less than a week after allegations involving partner

Following the trade Senators make no mention of allegations against Hoffman’s partner

Most Read