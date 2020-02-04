Rona Ambrose, Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development Minister Maryam Monsef and Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada David Lametti make their way to speak in the Foyer of the House of Commons in Ottawa, Tuesday February 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Liberals revive Rona Ambrose’s bill on sexual assault law training for judges

It would also change the Criminal Code to ensure judges are putting their reasons on the record

The Liberal government is introducing legislation to help ensure judges are trained in sexual assault law.

It would require all newly appointed provincial superior court judges to receive the training, including learning about rape myths and stereotypes.

The bill, if passed, would also require the Canadian Judicial Council to report on ongoing efforts to provide similar training to sitting judges.

It would also change the Criminal Code to ensure judges are putting their reasons on the record when they decide sexual assault cases.

READ MORE: Federal law on intoxication sex-assault defence unconstitutional: Ontario judge

The proposed legislation revives a private member’s bill originally put forward by Rona Ambrose when she was interim Conservative leader.

That bill had cross-partisan support, but after being stalled in the Senate, died when Parliament dissolved ahead of the federal election.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Federal appeals court dismisses application challenging Trans Mountain pipeline approval
Next story
Teen recovering after Edmonton police shooting during robbery investigation

Just Posted

Poachers fined $2,000 for illegally fishing walleye from Sylvan Lake

Two men were fined and given a fishing suspension for fishing four walleye from Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Lake Intermunicipal Development Plan with Lacombe County entering final phase of project

IDP is a collaborative effort between the eight municipalities

Sylvan Lake athlete earns bronze medal in rock climbing

Camden Lund competed in the Western Canada Youth Boulder Regionals where he finished third

Hockey Central Panthers claw to victory over St. Albert

The Hockey Central Panthers defeated the visiting Royals 11-4 at the NexSource Centre on Feb. 1

Sylvan Lake Legion awards poster and literary contest winners

The 2019 Remembrance Day Poster and Literary Contest winners received their awards on Feb. 1

VIDEO: WHO working with Google to combat coronavirus misinformation

A number of misleading claims and hoaxes about the virus have circulated online

Federal appeals court dismisses application challenging Trans Mountain pipeline approval

This challenge was against the second approval

Canadians in Wuhan to be evacuated Thursday, government letter says

The government can’t guarantee that everyone who is eligible will be able to board the plane

Alberta nixes recommendation to close five rural hospitals, trauma centre

Health minister ordered report last summer to find efficiencies while not compromising care

Career Assistance Network offers supports to Lacombe, Ponoka, Sylvan Lake

Services being offered to unemployed 18 to 24-year-olds

Non-citizen parents allowed to return home with Canadian children from Wuhan

More than 300 people are asking Canada to fly them home from Wuhan

Alberta can get up to $2B a year in better value for health care: report

The report says Alberta spends 43 per cent of its budget on health

Toronto-bound Air Canada plane makes emergency landing at Madrid airport

Madrid residents posted videos online showing a plane flying unusually low

Climate activist Greta Thunberg nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

The teen has encouraged students to skip school to join protests demanding faster action on climate change

Most Read