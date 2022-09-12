Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives at the Algonquin Resort St. Andrews by-the-Sea for the Liberal summer caucus retreat in St. Andrews, N.B., on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

Liberals say Canadians want more help with the cost-of-living crisis

The federal Liberals say they are determined to do more to help Canadians feeling the pinch from inflation.

The caucus is meeting in St. Andrews, N.B., this week for a retreat where the cost of living is front and centre on every MP’s mind.

Rachel Bendayan, the parliamentary secretary to the associate finance minister, says MPs all heard very clearly from constituents over the summer break just how difficult it has become to keep paying the bills.

Fighting inflation is also politically critical for the Liberals with new Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre maintaining his biting criticism of the government over inflation.

Bendayan says Poilievre is good at “punchy one liners” but has no concrete plans for inflation beyond promoting the unpredictable cryptocurrency Bitcoin as a way to “opt out” of inflation.

The Liberals plan to double GST rebates, offer dental care benefits to low-income families with young children and hike a rental housing allowance but had to postpone the rollout of the policies until after the Queen’s funeral.

Previous story
Coalition on climate adaptation says Canada needs hard targets on disaster resilience
Next story
Pierre Poilievre to meet Conservative party caucus after landslide leadership win

Just Posted

(File photo)
Plane crashes near Donalda

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II receives Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during an audience at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Monday March 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve Parsons/Pool via AP
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks of Queen’s ‘affection for Canadians’

Queen Elizabeth II attends an armed forces act of loyalty parade in the gardens of the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jane Barlow/Pool via AP
QUIZ: A tribute to the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II

Ian Oostindie during the by-election campaign. (Facebook photo)
Ian Oostindie named new Sylvan Lake town councillor