Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. The federal government is preparing to consult the public on possible creation of a foreign agent registry as a means of preventing interference in Canadian affairs, Mendicino says.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Liberals to consult public on merits of a foreign agent registry, Mendicino says

  • Dec. 2, 2022 9:22 a.m.
  • News

The federal government is preparing to consult the public on the possible creation of a foreign agent registry as a means of preventing outside interference in Canadian affairs, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says.

The Liberals want to hear from experts and the broader public — including members of affected communities — on whether it should follow the lead of key allies including the United States and Australia in establishing a registry.

The government acknowledges that foreign governments and organizations routinely try to influence Canadian policies, officials and democratic processes in clearly visible and legal ways — for instance, through diplomatic channels.

Some states, on the other hand, engage in interference to advance foreign political goals. As part of these efforts, they might employ people to act on their behalf without disclosing ties to the foreign state, Public Safety Canada says.

Requiring these individuals to formally register with the government they are trying to influence can make such dealings more transparent, with the possibility of fines or even prison time for failing to comply.

“The fact is that the landscape of foreign interference is becoming increasingly complex,” Mendicino said in an interview.

Mendicino’s role in cabinet includes supporting an integrated government response to protect Canada’s democratic institutions, including the federal electoral process, against foreign interference and disinformation.

“One of the proposals that we are looking very carefully at is the creation of a foreign agent registry,” he said.

“We hope to have more to say about that in the very short term. But we are very much looking forward to going out and having a good consultation.”

While no date has been set, a public consultation is expected to begin in the coming weeks.

The United Kingdom recently introduced legislation to create the Foreign Influence Registration Scheme as a means of compelling those acting for a foreign power or entity to declare political influencing activity or face criminal penalties.

Australia brought in its Foreign Influence Transparency Scheme Act four years ago, while the U.S. Foreign Agent Registry Act has been in place since 1938.

Mendicino said the idea of a foreign agent registry requires “careful and thoughtful study” to see how it might fit into a broader strategy that ensures police and national security agencies have the tools to fight foreign interference, cyberattacks and other hostile activities, and ideologically motivated extremism that can proliferate through the spread of disinformation.

The Canadian Security Intelligence Service warned last year that it sees steady, and in some cases increasing, foreign interference by state actors against Canada.

Federal officials have long cautioned that Canada is targeted by foreign states such as China and Russia as they seek to advance their political, economic and security interests.

In a Nov. 28 letter to the Commons committee on procedure and House affairs, RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki said the Mounties are aware of foreign actor interference in relation to a broad range of activities, including meddling in democratic processes.

Lucki said the RCMP has ongoing investigations into such activities but did not provide details since the probes are still unfolding.

Mendicino said that as the government advances a Canadian-made strategy to fight foreign interference, it is equally important that Ottawa co-operate with allies around the world by sharing information and intelligence and collaborating on best practices.

Doing so would help protect Canadian interests and “uphold the international rules-based order,” he said.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canadian-funded group works to remove landmines left in Ukraine after Russian retreat
Next story
Profits in 15 sectors, including oil and gas, driving bulk of inflation: report

Just Posted

Nate Horner
Feeder Association Loan Guarantee Program to receive $50 million increase

Canada’s Scott Kennedy, left, and El Salvador’s Nelson Bonilla compete for the ball during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at Cuscatlan stadium in San Salvador, El Salvador, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about world cup soccer?

HJ Cody School is fundraising for a new score clock in the gym, for basketball and volleyball games. (File photo)
HJ Cody fundraising for score clock

Sylvan Lake emergency services, Legion and Rotary members and other guests will be out on Dec. 10 for the annual Charity Check Stop. (File photo)
Charity Check Stop coming to 47 Avenue