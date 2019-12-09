Liberals to release fiscal update before Christmas, Morneau says

Finance Minister Bill Morneau also introduced motion to raise basic personal income tax exemption

The Liberal government will provide an update on federal finances before MPs head home for the holidays.

“Our plan is to have a fiscal update before Christmas so we can update Canadians on the state of the economy,” Finance Minister Bill Morneau said after he took the first step to provide a tax cut the Liberals promised during the election campaign.

On Monday, Morneau introduced a motion to raise the basic personal income tax exemption to $15,000.

The amendments to the Income Tax Act, if passed, would apply to anyone earning under $147,000 a year.

READ MORE: Conservatives urge Morneau to deliver ‘urgent’ fall economic update

Morneau said the change will be implemented over the next four years and will save the average Canadian family $585 a year.

Morneau also said that about 20 million Canadians would see a tax reduction and that 1.1 million more Canadians would pay no federal tax at all.

“We were very clear in the campaign that we wanted to reduce taxes,” Morneau said.

Over the weekend, the Conservatives called on Morneau to provide a fiscal update immediately as economic concerns mount following a poor jobs report late last week.

Morneau did not have a specific date for when he would provide the update to Ottawa’s fiscal status.

The Canadian Press

READ MORE:

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Blackfalds RCMP warn of poor driving conditions on QEII
Next story
Appeal denied: Alberta’s top court upholds conviction of triple-murderer

Just Posted

WATCH: Sylvan Lake choirs bring joy at annual Christmas Concert

The 32nd annual Inter-church Sacred Massed Choir Christmas Concert was held Dec. 8

HJ Cody Lakers football members receive two major awards at footbal league banquet

HJ Cody hosted the annual CAHSFL All Star Awards and Banquet Dec. 5

Lakewood Golf Resort near Sylvan Lake expanding to 18-hole course

Lakewood Golf Resort was approved for the expansion by Red Deer County at a recent meeting

Sylvan Lake Library raises $600 for Christmas Bureau

Funds from the library’s coffee and cookie fundraiser were presented to the Christmas Bureau Dec. 5

Two dead in three-car collision on Hwy 11 near Alberta Springs Golf Course

Two women were pronounced dead on the scene of an accident Wednesday afternoon

‘Kind of lacking:’ Injured Bronco wonders why Canada won’t fund spinal surgery

“I think if Canada can step in and advance this program”

Blackfalds RCMP warn of poor driving conditions on QEII

Vehicles have been involved in collisions and are in the ditch

MP Blaine Calkins: Alberta left behind in Speech from the Throne

Liberal course does nothing for Alberta economy, crime

Would you leave your baby alone to go to the gym? This Canadian dad did

The man identifies just as a divorced dad with a nine-month-old baby

Lawyer competence includes knowledge of Indigenous-Crown history: B.C. law society

All practising lawyers in B.C. will be required to take a six-hour online course covering these areas

Wealth of Canadians divided along racial lines, says report on income inequality

One interesting finding was that racialized men have a higher employment rate than non-racialized men

Conservatives urge Morneau to deliver ‘urgent’ fall economic update

Morneau says the first thing the Liberals plan to do is bring in their promised tax cut for the middle class

Kovrig clings to humour as ‘two Michaels’ near one year in Chinese prison

Their detention is widely viewed as retaliation for Canada’s arrest of Chinese high-tech scion Meng Wanzhou

Proposed health care changes would be “devastating” to rural family practice: president of AMA

AHS, AMA and MLA Ron Orr chime in on recent health care announcements

Most Read