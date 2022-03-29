Library brings employment support to Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Lake and area residents who are currently on a job hunt can improve their resumes at Sylvan Lake Municipal Library with help from Career Leap Red Deer.

The library is hosting monthly events where the Career Leap team will be available to review resumes and offer expert advice at no cost.

The support will be available at the library on April 14, May 12, and June 16, between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Individuals can drop in with their resumes to be seen on a first come, first served basis.

Individuals are advised to bring a hard copy of their resume. Those without access to a printer can print their resumes at the library for 25 cents per page.

Sylvan Lake Municipal Library programmer Corrie Brown said, “Career Leap works one on one to help people make their resumes the best they can be. They are great with people, easy to communicate with, and very community-minded.”

The Career Leap is a government funded program that supports individuals facing difficulty entering the workforce and employees transitioning to other industries or occupations.