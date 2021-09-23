Likely top year for local Smile Cookie sales

The annual Smile Cookie Campaign that raises funds to support Sylvan Lake Community Health Centre’s Advanced Ambulatory Care Service (AACS), is anticipated to see its top year for fundraising.

“This is our 10th year in this campaign and it looks like it could be our top year for cookie sales. As of Friday (Sept. 17) morning we had sold and collected cash donations that equaled $10,000. This placed us #2 in Alberta for Smile Cookie sales,” shared Urgent Care Committee Chair Susan Samson.

Final sales tally is being worked on by Tim Hortons, and is expected to soon be made available. As part of this year’s campaign, Sylvan Lakers bought 9610 cookies in support of this cause.

Samson shared, “This year we spent 51 hours in the drive thru over the course of seven days. It took 113 volunteers to accomplish that feat. Some volunteers came numerous times on numerous days. There were volunteers from Sylvan Lake businesses, home makers, students, children, Sylvan Lake town councillors, citizens who want to get elected, Lions Club members, Rotarians, Firemen, RCMP members, school teachers, Sylvan Lake Mayor, retirees, first time volunteers, seasoned volunteers. Together we represent what makes Sylvan Lake a great community.”

Samson shared that they had been shuffling cookies and fondant around to meet demand and are thrilled with this year’s results.

“Volunteers make all the different in driving awareness of AACS services and pushing the fundraiser through until the end,” she concluded.