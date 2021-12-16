Limited visibilty: Snow, blowing snow advisory issued for central Alberta

Environment Canada issued a blowing snow advisory for central Alberta early on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.

Affected areas include the County of Wetaskiwin near Alder Flats, Winfield and Pigeon Lake, as well as Lacombe, Clive, Ponoka County, including Rimbey, Bluffton, Hoadley, Crestomere and Ponoka, as well as Maskwacis, Bashaw and Meeting Creek, Red Deer, Sylvan Lake, the County of Stettler and the County of Paintearth near Halkirk.

Snow and blowing snow will cause poor visibility this afternoon and evening, the alert advised.

Northwest winds gusting to 60 km/h and falling snow will create poor visibility in blowing snow beginning near noon. The worst conditions are expected along the QE2 corridor and exposed areas west of the highway.

The visibility will improve this evening when the snow tapers off and the winds begin to ease.

Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.

Mainroad Alberta advises its crews will be out patrolling, clearing snow and applying winter abrasives and will continue to do so until the event passes, roadways are clear and returned to normal conditions.

Visit 511.alberta.ca for the latest road conditions in your area.

