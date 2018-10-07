State police say 20 people died in a crash in upstate New York that local officials say involved a limousine near a crowded tourist spot.

Limo crash at upstate New York tourist spot kills 20, officials say

Fatal crash happened 170 miles north of New York City

A crash involving a limousine at a popular upstate New York tourist spot killed 20 people, officials said Sunday.

Local officials told the Times Union of Albany that a limo speeding down a hill hit bystanders Saturday afternoon at the Apple Barrel Country Store in Schoharie, about 170 miles (270 kilometres) north of New York City. State police confirmed Sunday that the death toll was 20 and said the crash involved two vehicles.

The store is a popular stop for tourists on fall foliage trips.

Authorities on Sunday didn’t release names of victims or other specifics, but state police set up a hotline for family members. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

An afternoon news conference is planned.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, the Apple Barrel Country Store thanked emergency responders for their actions in the aftermath of the “horrific” accident. On Sunday, the store posted that it was open “and could use your hugs.”

Witnesses on Saturday described chaos, with a massive turnout of ambulances and other responders.

“I heard some screaming. It looked serious because people were running back and forth,” Bridey Finegan of Schoharie told WNYT NewsChannel 13 .

The Associated Press

