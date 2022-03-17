Lions Club members elect new faces to district’s two top spots

Following the March 5 elections held at the Lions Convention in St. Albert, Blindman Valley Lions Club members Suzanne and Dave Leshchyshyn were chosen as the new district governor and vice district governor respectively. These roles will take effect at the start of the new Lions Club year July 1 to serve the communities of central and northern Alberta.

“Never in our history have the two top spots in a district been held not only by one club but by a husband and wife team. At only two years old, the Blindman Valley Lions club has a lot to be proud of,” stated the club.

Suzanne looks forward to working with the 90 plus clubs and over 1,700 members in Lions District C1, which the Sylvan Lake branch is also a part of.

“COVID restrictions didn’t allow for many forms of service, and clubs want to get back to impactful service in their communities. I look forward to working with and supporting clubs and members and working with my district cabinet team,” said Suzanne.

While the couple has professionally worked together in the past, this would be an exciting new beginning for everyone, said Suzanne.

Growing membership numbers to enable more community service is one of Suzanne’s primary goals. She has been a Lions member for over 10 years, holding “numerous leadership roles at the club, district and multiple district level.”

While the Sylvan Lake Lions Club members were unable to attend the convention this year, they look forward to building new relations and working with the team.

“We look forward to meeting and inviting them to some of our future events,” said Sylvan Lake Lions club member Jim Watson.

The multi-faceted international organization offers services from local communities to global causes including vision, diabetes, hunger, environment and childhood cancer. Both Suzanne and Dave Letshyscyn have obtained master’s degrees through Lions University to facilitate learning and accomplish program goals.