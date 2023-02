Sylvan Lake Lions hosted a pancake breakfast in conjunction with Winterfest Feb. 18.

The group says it had a good turnout at the hall and was glad to be part of the Sylvan Lake Family Day weekend activities. It was the first breakfast hosted since 2020.

“Thank you to all those who came to help out and to all of you who came and had breakfast with us on Saturday to make it the success that it was,” said Club President Terry Juuti, adding the club hopes to be doing this again next year.