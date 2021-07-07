Liquor and cannabis not permitted in public spaces; Sylvan Lake RCMP

RCMP and Sylvan Lake Peace Officers have increased their presence in the lakefront area this summer

The recent hot weather and removal of COVID restrictions lead to Albertans flocking to recreational areas over the Canada Day weekend, inlcuding Sylvan Lake.

Although Albertans are encouraged to take full advantage of the beautiful landscapes Alberta has to offer, the Sylvan Lake RCMP is reminding recreational enthusiasts that Alberta’s Provincial liquor and cannabis laws apply in public areas.

Sylvan Lake RCMP, in partnership with Town of Sylvan Lake Peace Officers, provide an increased presence in and around the parks and beaches of Sylvan Lake due to an “increase in concerning behaviors.”

“Our priority is to ensure everyone has a safe and enjoyable summer in our beautiful town,” says Staff Sergeant Jeff McBeth, Detachment Commander of Sylvan Lake RCMP. “Together, we can make this happen.”

RCMP have charged dozens of liquor-related infractions under the Gaming and Liquor Act over the long weekend.

Forty-nine liquor tickets were handed out among other infractions over the long weekend. Several complaints have been received in regards to underage drinking and assaults as well, RCMP noted.

Under the GLA, it is an offence to have open liquor in public places that are not temporary residences (such as campsites and motorhomes), or designated picnic areas. Open liquor is prohibited in all other public places, and can result in fines of $120.