List grows of central Alberta municipalities laying off staff because of pandemic

Lacombe announced it was laying off one-third of staff

Central Alberta municipalities are laying off staff because of shuttered facilities and postponed programs.

The City of Lacombe announced Tuesday afternoon it was laying off 50 non-essential staff — one-third of its workforce — due to impacts of the COVID-19 virus.

“It is unfortunate we are in a position that requires substantial staff adjustments,” said Mayor Grant Creasey.

“Thankfully, these layoffs are temporary, and I look forward to the day when our workforce returns to full capacity. In the meantime, core municipal services important to our daily lives remain in good hands.”

Temporary layoff notices were issued to Lacombe staff working in service areas not currently being accessed due to provincial and federal regulations, such as lifeguards, events staff, customer services representatives, and others providing non-essential functions.

The City of Red Deer has laid off about 170 workers, most of them casual employees who worked at recreation facilities that will remain closed until the end of June.

Medicine Hat has also laid off some of its 800 workers, with further temporary job cuts expected.

On Monday, the City of Edmonton announced it was laying off 1,600 workers and Edmonton Public Libraries was laying off nearly 500. The City of Calgary announced 1,200 layoffs the same day.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
One more COVID-19 case in Lacombe area brings total to 3
Next story
Staff at the Central Alberta Humane Society are ‘bracing for more pet dumpings’

Just Posted

COVID-19: Alberta confirms 64 new cases in province, central zone cases at 51

Red Deer cases reach 20, Lacombe at 3

TC Energy enlists Alberta to help finish US$8-billion Keystone XL project

Alberta government has agreed toinvest about US$1.1 billion (C$1.5 billion) as equity in the project

Sylvan Lake’s Flags of Remembrance ceremonies cancelled due to pandemic

The flags will fly along the lake and Highway 11 under the name “Flags of Unity”, Sept. 12-Nov. 12

Sylvan Lake Food Bank receives nearly $5,000 from local charity group

100 Women Who Care Sylvan Lake & Area have donated more than $20,000 to local organizations

Agriculture critical during and post-epidemic, Ag Minister says

Agriculture and Forestry Minister Devin Dreeshen held a call-in town hall meeting Monday night

A message from the publisher

Consider a voluntary subscription to Sylvan Lake News

Their babies are almost here but this ‘magical’ time is tainted by COVID-19

Their babies are almost here but this ‘magical’ time is tainted by COVID-19

List grows of central Alberta municipalities laying off staff because of pandemic

Lacombe announced it was laying off one-third of staff

TC Energy enlists Alberta to help finish US$8-billion Keystone XL project

TC Energy enlists Alberta to help finish US$8-billion Keystone XL project

RBC expects home sales to dive 30%, prices to decline because of outbreak

RBC expects home sales to dive 30%, prices to decline because of outbreak

Staff at the Central Alberta Humane Society are ‘bracing for more pet dumpings’

Lay-offs and pandemic measures could take a toll on pets

Anti-tax group calls for MPs, senators to donate scheduled pay raises to charity

Bill C-30, adopted 15 years ago, mandates the salary and allowance increases each calendar year

Applications to be Rimbey Rodeo Royalty are now open

Rimbey Rodeo Royalty is looking for submissions for Rodeo Queen, Princess and Jr. Miss.

Telus Mobility restores 9-1-1 service, blames equipment failure

Network troubles were cited

Most Read