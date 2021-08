Jazz at the Lake is set to present a live show in Sylvan Lake next weekend.

The Cheryl Fisher Trio, featuring Eric Allison (woodwinds) and Morgan McKee (keyboard), will perform at Sweet Home on the Lake in Sylvan Lake Saturday from 4-7 p.m.

Admission for the event is free.

This year’s Jazz at the Lake Festival is was officially called off in June, but a 20th anniversary celebration of the festival is planned for 2022.



