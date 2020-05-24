Capt. Jennifer Casey, the Snowbirds’ public affairs officer, was killed in the May 17, 2020, crash of a squadron jet in Kamloops. This photo of her was taken in the Okanagan during a July 2019 visit by the team. Mark Brett, Black Press Media.

LIVE: Procession to honour Snowbirds Capt. Jennifer Casey comes to Halifax

Snowbirds service member died in a crash in Kamloops one week ago

A procession to bring home the victim of a fatal Snowbirds crash has come to Halifax Sunday (May 24).

Capt. Jennifer Casey was killed when a Snowbirds jet crashed in a Kamloops neighbourhood during an Operation Inspiration flight one week ago. The crash left the pilot, Capt. Richard MacDougall, with serious but not life threatening injuries.

Casey’s procession left Abbotsford International Airport to make her final journey home to Halifax, following a private farewell ceremony with her Canadian Forces Snowbirds teammates. A motorcade is expected to depart from the Halifax airport shortly after 5 p.m. local time (1 p.m. PT)

READ MORE: ‘We salute you’: Family mourns Capt. Jennifer Casey after fatal Snowbirds crash

More to come.

