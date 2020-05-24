LIVE: Procession to honour Snowbirds Capt. Jennifer Casey comes to Halifax

A procession to bring home the victim of a fatal Snowbirds crash has come to Halifax Sunday (May 24).
Capt. Jennifer Casey was killed when a Snowbirds jet crashed in a Kamloops neighbourhood during an Operation Inspiration flight one week ago. The crash left the pilot, Capt. Richard MacDougall, with serious but not life threatening injuries.
Casey’s procession left Abbotsford International Airport to make her final journey home to Halifax, following a private farewell ceremony with her Canadian Forces Snowbirds teammates. A motorcade is expected to depart from the Halifax airport shortly after 5 p.m. local time (1 p.m. PT)
More to come.