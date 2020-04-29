Loblaw Companies Ltd. sees increase in profits in first-quarter, in an April 29, 2020 story. (File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Loblaw reports Q1 profit and sales up as customers stockpiled supplies

Protecting workers costs company

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Loblaw Companies Ltd. reported its first-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago as shoppers stockpiled supplies due to the pandemic, however it said costs also rose as it ramped up spending to protect its workers and customers.

The company, which owns Loblaws grocery stores and the Shoppers Drug Mart chain, says it earned a profit attributable to common shareholders of $240 million or 66 cents per share for the 12-week period ended March 21.

That compared with a profit of $198 million or 53 cents per share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue totalled $11.8 billion, up from nearly $10.7 billion in the first quarter of 2019.

Food retail same-stores sales rose 9.6 per cent, while drug retail same-store sales climbed 10.7 per cent as pharmacy same-store sales rose 10.6 per cent and front store same-store sales gained 10.7 per cent.

On an adjusted basis, Loblaw says it earned $352 million or 97 cents per share, up from $290 million or 78 cents per share a year earlier.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2020.

BusinessCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Maple Leaf Foods says pandemic costs will add up to $20 million to Q2 expenses
Next story
2020 Ponoka Stampede cancelled

Just Posted

2020 Ponoka Stampede cancelled

Cattle raffle to go ahead, Stampede will return in 2021

BREAKING: Alberta expected to reopen in May

Province provides daily update

Sylvan Lake church provides free drive-thru pop-up market

The Alliance Community Church held the first of the weekly free markets on April 22

Sylvan Lake brewery wins gold at Alberta Beer Awards

Snake Lake Brewing placed in the top three in three different categories at the annual awards

Sylvan Lake reopens Waste Transfer Site

The Waste Transfer Site reopened April 28 with modified operations

Help Sylvan Lake News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Help support local journalism by making a one-time or ongoing donation for your community paper

Snowbirds to fly across country to salute Canadians trying to flatten the curve

Moves comes after a three-week pause in training

Loblaw reports Q1 profit and sales up as customers stockpiled supplies

Protecting workers costs company

Maple Leaf Foods says pandemic costs will add up to $20 million to Q2 expenses

Sales up in first quarter

‘How much can a person take?’ Flooding forces 13,000 from downtown Fort McMurray

25-kilometre ice jam causes flooding

A look at how provinces plan to emerge from COVID-19 shutdown

Some restrictions in Alberta may be lifted in May

Canadian UFC bantamweight Sarah (Cheesecake) Moras returns to action in May

Canadian UFC bantamweight Sarah (Cheesecake) Moras returns to action in May

Rourke looking ahead to CFL draft after being bypassed in NFL selection process

Rourke looking ahead to CFL draft after being bypassed in NFL selection process

CFL asking federal government for up to $150 million in financial assistance

CFL asking federal government for up to $150 million in financial assistance

Most Read