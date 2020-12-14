Theresa Grandmond receiving the 2020 Minister’s Seniors Service Award in the business category from MLA Rick Wilson- Maskwacis-Wetaskiwin. Submitted/ Theresa Grandmond.

Wetaskiwin business wins provincial award for their compassion during COVID-19

Ladybug Support Services Ltd. was recognized for their leadership and compassion during the pandemic

A Wetaskiwin business has been recognized for its work in the community and has received this year’s Minister’s Senior Service Award.

Ladybug Support Services Ltd. is an all inclusive senior support service that has been operating in the City of Wetaskiwin for nearly four years. This year they were chosen to receive the Minister’s Senior Service Award out of all the nominees across Alberta.

In a letter addressed to owner and operator of Ladybug Support Services Ltd., Theresa Grandmond, Alberta Minister of Seniors and Housing Josephine Pon outlined that, “this award recognizes Albertans who have exemplified leadership and compassion in serving seniors and their communities throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“I was very overwhelmed by the win and very touched,” says Grandmond. “It is nice to be recognized.”

Grandmond says, “a lot of my work is in companionship.”

She offers all inclusive support services to seniors in the area, everything from going to lunch with the seniors, helping clean their homes, driving them to errands and more.

When they get to a destination, “I don’t just drop them off,” says Grandmond. “I stay with them.”

Grandmond says Ladybug Support Services Ltd. is about more than getting seniors from point A to point B. She makes sure that they get help with whatever they need, whether it is a friendly face to stay with them in an appointment waiting room, pre-COVID times of course, helping them with chores they have difficulty doing on their own, or just being a friend to talk to on a walk through the park.

She says that some of her clients’ favourite activities is when they go for a walk about the Wetaskiwin Mall or shopping together.

Last week Grandmond said that in the afternoon one day she was cleaning at one client’s home and then going for a drive with a different client to sight see some farms.

Grandmond says that COVID-19 has definitely impacted Ladybug Support Services Ltd. and its customers.

“So many of my seniors are so isolated,” she says. “We used to go bowling and for walks and we can’t do that anymore.” Grandmond says that she sees how scared her clients are of this virus and more and more they are isolating themselves for fear of getting sick.

Grandmond has made it her mission over this period of time to focus on “just keeping them safe,” by adjusting protocols such as having clients sit in the back seat of the vehicle with a mask rather than sitting passenger.

“I try to make it fun for them,” Grandmond says. “I look forward to no COVID-19.”

Grandmond’s win reflects her energy to support the seniors in her community, and to provide them not just with services but hopefully some smiles as well.


