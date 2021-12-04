Local church hosts special recognition service

Sylvan Lake’s Memorial Presbyterian Church held a special service conducted by the Presbytery of Central Alberta in recognition of two interim Ministers Nov. 21.

“These Ministers were chosen for the particular gifts they brought to the ministry that they are sharing with their congregations,” said church Rev. Steven Webb.

Rev. Charles McNeil was recognized as part of a newly created shared ministry established between Knox Presbyterian Church, Red Deer, West Park Presbyterian Church, Red Deer, and St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, Innisfail.

Webb said, “This interim ministry which will take place over a two-year period will work towards establishing a permanent shared ministry between these three congregations. It will allow each congregation to maintain their own individuality while sharing the cost of a full-time ministry. The Presbytery is excited to see how this model of ministry will develop.”

Rev. Lyn Lamers was recognized for an interim ministry position at Memorial Presbyterian Church in Rocky Mountain House. Webb said, “This Interim Ministry was established to enable the congregation there to rebuild and prepare for future ministry with their own called minister.”

In attendance at the service were representatives of each congregation involved, along with members of the Presbytery. The service was held at the Sylvan Lake Memorial Presbyterian Church to allow live streaming to members of the congregations and the Presbytery.

The service was also attended by Rev. Dr. Daniel Scott who served as Moderator of the 146th General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church in Canada.