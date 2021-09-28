Local coach runs for councillor to give back to the community

With an aspiration to give back to the community, and a special interest in youth, and young families, a Sylvan Lake coach Teej Johannesson has stepped forward to run for the position of a councillor.

“My motivation for running comes down to one thing, and that’s my love, appreciation, and incredible gratitude I have for what the Town of Sylvan Lake has given me and my wife,” shared Johannesson.

With an intention to share the benefits of sports, Johannesson started his career as a coach about 12 years ago. He added, “My background is that of a basketball and football coach, a mentor, and a leader. I am also a personal trainer and health coach, with a fiery passion to help people. I am a leader, a visionary, and a person with immense empathy, understanding, patience, and a big heart. I want to serve, and give back to this amazing community that we all call home.”

Johannesson shared that as a coach, “My favorite thing to do is make kids feel valued, to make them feel important. My reasons for running for Town Council are not different than my reasons for coaching, I simply want to give back, and do it to the absolute best of my abilities.”

This being his first step into the world of politics, Johannesson shared that he is incredibly excited to put in the work required.

Johannesson shared, “If chosen, I hope to be a voice for all of Sylvan Lake, with a special interest in the youth, and young families that call this town home. My wife ( a teacher at HJ Cody) and I have a deep connection, and unique perspective with the youth of our community. I want to make Sylvan Lake a place people can’t wait to tell others about. I want the youth of our community to feel heard, and valued.

“One thing I am advocating for is a turf sports field to stimulate our local economy. Currently, Sylvan (Lake) cannot host any major football, soccer, rugby, field hockey, or other field sport tournaments or events. These events would bring hundreds, even thousands of people to our town. This not only means people are spending money here, but they are seeing what we have to offer and will want to come back. Sylvan Lake is the perfect place to host major events and we need to build it, so they will come!”

Johannesson believes the council needs some younger representation, different perspectives, and a new vision. “Sylvan Lake is a young community, with ever changing and growing needs, and I believe I am the perfect person to meet these challenges,” he concluded.