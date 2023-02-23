Local food bank sees 30 per cent increase in demand in 2022

Shari Britton, with the Sylvan Lake Community Food Bank, stands in front of full shelves at the food bank after a shopping trip thanks to donations. Sylvan Lake file photo

The Sylvan Lake Community Food Bank (SLCFB) saw a significant increase in demand in 2022.

The food bank helped feed 3,385 adults and 1,797 children in the community, preparing 2,367 hampers last year.

“Looking at the stats, it looked like we were up about 30 per cent over 2021. We did see a big increase; we’re not too sure why,” said Food Bank Director Janet Griffith.

“On average, we were giving out 44 hampers a week. That’s pretty good for a little town.”

In an attempt to keep up with demand, the food bank is re-evaluating its current structure. Griffith says the previous system is “not sustainable” with the growing demand.

The SLCFB has already increased its number of volunteers and extended its hours in response.

With 2023 well underway, organizers have already noticed an increase in need.

While the organization is currently at capacity for volunteers, the community is encouraged to donate if they can.

“We always need foods that are good for kids’ lunches, that’s important. Whenever a family comes in with kids, we basically don’t turn them away,” Griffith said.

She says the community is always stepping up to donate both cash and food products when needed.

“We thank the community; the businesses and residents and schools have been amazing.”

The SLCFB is open on Wednesdays and is located at 4725 – 43 St., unit 4, in Sylvan Lake.

A list of staple items is available on its Facebook page.