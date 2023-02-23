Local high school seeking sponsors to help fund purchase of LED sign

H.J. Cody High School is fundraising for a new LED sign. (Photo by Kathleen Robinson)

H.J. Cody High School is fundraising for a new LED Media wall.

The school has raised $23,000 of the $77,185 needed to purchase the sign, which will aid in school-wide presentations, athletic competitions, leadership conferences, and community programs held in the gymnasium.

“It’s multi-faceted in its use. There’s a big need for it in our school and in our community as well because we don’t necessarily have a center that we could host with a screen such as this; that we can host community events,” said Mike Garrow, the principal of H.J. Cody.

The school offers three advertising levels that businesses can purchase to help fundraise the amount needed while showcasing their company during events.

Companies can purchase the ‘Bronze’ level for $1,500.

It includes having the company’s name and logo on a digital advertising banner at the bottom of the score clock for one year.

The company will also get an advertising banner in the school gym and additional advertising on social media, school newsletters, and the Sylvan Lake News.

As a thank you, sponsors will receive a card and a signed framed photo of the HJC Lakers.

The ‘Silver’ level can be purchased for $5,000 and includes everything in the ‘Bronze’ level plus an increase to three years of advertising and a digital commercial that will run on the sign at points during sports events.

The top level a company can purchase is the ‘Gold’ level for $10,000.

It includes everything in the other levels plus an increase to five years of advertising, and a weekend tournament held at the school will be fully sponsored by a ‘Gold’ sponsor.

The business’s logo will also be placed on warm-up jerseys for each H.J. Cody team.

Five companies have already purchased sponsorships.

Garrow said he has also applied for a $38,592 grant from the Alberta Government to help with the cost of the sign. If approved, the school will still need to fundraise the rest of the money.

Those wishing to learn more or become a sponsor can contact Garrow at mgarrow@cesd73.ca or 403-887-2421.