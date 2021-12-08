Local Legion and Ladies Auxiliary award two bursaries

The Sylvan Lake Royal Canadian Legion Branch 212, with support from the Ladies Auxiliary, honoured two local students with bursaries Nov. 26. The organization aims to encourage and strengthen the next generation by contributing to their education.

“The bursaries are a part of the Last Post Fund. They are there for families and children of veterans that are going to school and need assistance. So, they apply to either the Legion or the L.A.,” said Ed Stevenson, president of the Sylvan Lake Legion. “One student applied to the L.A. and got a bursary from them and we gave out one bursary,” he added.

Stevenson explained that the Legion and the Ladies Auxiliary strive to meet bursary requirements for each qualifying applicant.

“They must have proof that they are a student at a registered college in order to apply,” he concluded.